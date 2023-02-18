NIA carries out searches at 7 locations in Rajasthan in PFI conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at seven locations in Rajasthan in connection with a case pertaining to unlawful activities by the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), an official said.
The raids were conducted at three places in Kota and one each in Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi and Jaipur districts on residential and commercial premises of suspects, a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said.
Also Read | NIA conducts search in Udaygiri police station limits in Mysuru related to Mangaluru blast case
During the searches, the official said, digital devices, an airgun, sharp weapons and incriminating documents were seized.
The spokesperson said the searches were conducted as a follow up to a case registered suo moto by the NIA on September 19 last year after getting information from reliable sources that PFI members Sadiq Sarraf of Baran and Mohammed Asif of Kota were indulging in "unlawful activities" along with other office-bearers and cadres.
Further investigation in the case is in progress, the spokesperson said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match
DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget
Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond
Whackyverse | Survey jana
Aussies show fight as India flex
‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'
Collective action needed to save wetlands
Reflecting on life and death