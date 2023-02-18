NIA searches 7 locations in Rajasthan in PFI case

NIA carries out searches at 7 locations in Rajasthan in PFI conspiracy case

The raids were conducted at three places in Kota and one each in Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi and Jaipur districts

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 18 2023, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 13:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at seven locations in Rajasthan in connection with a case pertaining to unlawful activities by the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), an official said.

The raids were conducted at three places in Kota and one each in Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi and Jaipur districts on residential and commercial premises of suspects, a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said.

During the searches, the official said, digital devices, an airgun, sharp weapons and incriminating documents were seized.

The spokesperson said the searches were conducted as a follow up to a case registered suo moto by the NIA on September 19 last year after getting information from reliable sources that PFI members Sadiq Sarraf of Baran and Mohammed Asif of Kota were indulging in "unlawful activities" along with other office-bearers and cadres.

Further investigation in the case is in progress, the spokesperson said.

NIA
Rajasthan
PFI
India News

