NIA conducts fresh raids in Kashmir, one detained

The National investigation agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and detained one person for questioning.

Reports said the NIA sleuths, accompanied by paramilitary CRPF and police, raided the house of one Ghulam Muhammad Mir, a fruit merchant, on Saturday morning and the search continued for several hours.

The central probe agency sleuths later took the son of the house owner for questioning, they said and added the NIA also conducted a raid at Mughalpora, Saloosa area of Pattan.

Pertinently, the NIA conducted multiple raids mainly in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in last two month regarding 14 February 2019 Lethpora suicide attack case in which 40 paramilitary CRPF personnel were killed.

Since 2017, the NIA and the Enforcement Department (ED) have arrested more than two dozen separatist leaders and businessmen in the Valley in alleged terror funding cases. The investigative agencies have also interrogated several media persons in the valley.