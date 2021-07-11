NIA conducts raids across Kashmir in alleged terror funding cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted multiple raids across Kashmir on Sunday and arrested six persons for questioning, including the chairman of a religious seminary in alleged terror funding cases.

Reports said the NIA sleuths, accompanied by paramilitary CRPF and police, raided Siraj-ul-Uloom, a religious seminary, at Dalal mohalla, Nawab Bazar in old city Srinagar during which some office records, including a laptop, were seized.

The NIA also arrested the chairman of the seminary, Adnan Ahmad Nadvi. The institution is affiliated with the Islamic seminary in Uttar Pradesh.

The premier probe agency also raided several residential houses in Achhabal, Sansuma and Pushroo Nowgam areas of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and arrested five persons, including two brothers, Umar Bhat (shopkeeper) and Owais Bhat (medical laboratory technician). The other three were identified as Tanveer Bhat, Javed Mir (shopkeepers) and Zeeshan Malik (chemist).

The NIA sleuths confiscated mobile phones, laptops, Aadhaar cards and other documents during the raids. While the NIA didn’t issue any statement over the raids, sources said these were linked to the investigation of some terror funding cases. Reports said raids were also being conducted in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The raids came a day after the J&K government sacked its 11 employees, including two sons of Pakistan-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin for their alleged involvement in “anti-national” and “terrorist-related” activities.

Sye Shakeel and Syed Shahid, sons of Salahuddin, were arrested in 2017 and 2020 respectively by NIA in terror funding cases.

Since 2017, the NIA and the Enforcement Department (ED) have arrested more than three dozen people, including separatist leaders, businessmen and government employees, in the Valley in alleged terror funding cases. The investigative agencies have also interrogated several media persons in the valley.

On August 29, 2018, the probe agency had also arrested a deputy jail superintendent for allegedly hatching a conspiracy inside Central Prison, Srinagar to recruit youth into the militancy.