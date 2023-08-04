NIA conducts raids in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 04 2023, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 09:53 ist
NIA logo. Credit: PTI File Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in connection with a terror-related case on Friday, officials said.

They added that the raids are going on at two places -- Sethergund and Ugergund -- in the south Kashmir district.

Also Read: Army jawan who went missing from J&K's Kulgam recovered: Police

The NIA sleuths, accompanied by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, raided residential buildings at these places early in the morning and carried out searches there, the officials said.

They said the raids are part of the premier investigating agency's probe in a terror-related case.

