NIA conducts searches in Kashmir in terror-related case

NIA conducts searches at several locations in Kashmir in terror-related case

NIA is carrying out searches in the Bandipora, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts of the Valley

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 26 2023, 08:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 08:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The NIA is conducting searches in more than half a dozen places in four Jammu and Kashmir districts as part of an investigation in a terror-related case, officials said on Monday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out searches in the Bandipora, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts of the Valley, the officials said.

Also Read | Two soldiers injured in accidental firing in J&K’s Rajouri

Further details are awaited, they added.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
NIA

