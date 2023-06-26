NIA conducts searches at several locations in Kashmir in terror-related case

The NIA is conducting searches in more than half a dozen places in four Jammu and Kashmir districts as part of an investigation in a terror-related case, officials said on Monday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out searches in the Bandipora, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts of the Valley, the officials said.

Further details are awaited, they added.