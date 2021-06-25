NIA files charge sheet against 7 militants in Poonch conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against seven Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) militants before a special court in Jammu in connection with the Poonch conspiracy case.

A spokesperson of the NIA said the accused have been charged under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The militants named in the charge sheet include Mohammad Mustafa Khan, Mohammad Yaseen, Mohammad Farooq, Mohammad Ibrar, Mohammad Javid Khan, Sher Ali and Mohammad Rafiq alias Sultan.

“Investigation has revealed that the seven charge-sheeted accused persons were part of a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy by Pakistan-based handlers of TuM and their terror associates based in Poonch (J&K) and Kuwait to execute terrorist activities and wage war against the Indian State,” the NIA investigation revealed.

“Absconding accused Rafiq and other handlers based in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir with the assistance of Sher Ali based in Kuwait, Mustafa, Yaseen, Farooq, Ibrar, Javid and others on the Indian side of LoC in Poonch smuggled arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc into the Indian territory,” it said and added the accused persons were taking advantage of geography, affinities of religion, culture and other ties cutting across both sides of the LoC.

During the course of investigation, the NIA spokesperson said, a large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics along with flag, posters and other incriminating material belonging to TuM outfit, which was hidden at different places in Poonch was recovered.

Further investigation in the case continues, he said. The case was initially registered by J&K Police at Mendhar police station in Poonch after the arrest of Mustafa and recovery of six hand grenades along with other incriminating documents from his residence on 27 December 2020.

Later on March 16 this year, the NIA re-registered the case and took over the investigation into it.

