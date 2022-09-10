NIA files charge sheet against six accused in targeted killing case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against six accused in a case related to the targeted killing of a sarpanch in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district earlier this year.

The NIA filed the charge sheet in a special court in Jammu in the targeted killing of sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir of village Adoora, Kulgam by the militants of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). The case was initially registered as FIR no. 32/2022 dated 11.03.2022 at PS Kulgam, J&K, and re-registered by NIA as RC 01/2022/NIA/JMU on 08.04.2022.

The NIA investigations have revealed that the handlers of the HM operating from Pakistan, hatched a criminal conspiracy in collusion with militant associates/OGWs and militants of HM active in Kashmir, to carry out the targeted killing of Mir.

“Apart from this incident, carrying out targeted killings in Kashmir was part of a larger conspiracy by terrorists of HM and other proscribed terrorist outfits to disturb the peace and disrupt the democratic process established by the Panchayati Raj System in Kashmir and also to create terror among the politically elected representatives,” the NIA statement said.

The accused against whom the charge sheet was filed include Danish Ayaz Dar, Faisal Hameed Wagay, Nisar Rashid Bhat, Zubair Ahmad Sofi (now killed), Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo (absconding) and Farooq Ahmad Bhat.

Further investigations in the case are in progress, the NIA said.