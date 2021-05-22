NIA files charge sheet in Kishtwar weapon snatching case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday filed a charge-sheet before a special court in Jammu against Hizbul Mujahideen militants, who were involved in weapon snatching in hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A spokesperson of the NIA said the charge-sheet was filed against Jaffer Hussain, Taraq Hussain Giri (both residents of Kishtwar) and Tanveer Ahmed Malik of neighboring Doda in RC-08/2019/NIA/JMU.

“Charges will be abated against other three terrorists involved in the crime - Osama Bin Javed alias Osama, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain alais Zahid, who have been killed in encounters with security forces,” he said.

“The case was initially registered as FIR no. 31/2019 of Kishtwar PS on 08.03.2019 under sections 392 RPC, sections 7, 25 & 30 of Arms Act and sections 16,18 20 &23 of UA (P) Act relating to snatching of service weapon from escort incharge of DM, Kishtwar.

The NIA re-registered the case as RC-08/2019/NIA/JMU on 02.11.2019 and took over the investigation. “Investigation has revealed that the instant case was one of the several terrorist acts committed by Hizbul Mujahideen during 2018-2019 in Kishtwar.

The objective of all these terror acts was to revive militancy in Kishtwar by looting arms and targeting prominent persons of a particular community to create terror among the members of that community,” the spokesperson said.

“Osama, Haroon and Zahid were terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen in Doda-Kishtwar belt and were involved in many terror acts.

Accused Jaffer Hussain, Tanveer Malik and Taraq Giri were providing logistics support and organising shelter for the HM terrorists involved in the multiple terrorist incidents,” he said and added further investigation in the case continues.