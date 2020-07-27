NIA files chargesheet against six JeM operatives in Nagrota encounter

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Monday filed chargesheet against six Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives involved in Nagrota encounter in January this year.

The chargesheet, filed in NIA Special Court in Jammu reveals Pakistan-backed JeM’s bid to unleash militant attacks in India. On January 31 during random checking of vehicles at Bann Toll Plaza in Nagrota security personnel in a chance encounter killed three Pakistani Jaish militants while three of their aides were arrested from the spot.

In a statement a spokesperson of the NIA said the chargesheet in JeM’s Nagrota infiltration-transportation module case was filed against Sameer Ahmed Dar, Asif Ahmed Malik, Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo, Suhaib Manzoor, Zahoor Ahmed Khan, all residents of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and Suhail Javid resident of Central Budgam district under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Sameer Dar is the cousin of the 14 February 2019 Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Dar, who had driven an IED-laden truck into a CRPF convoy, killing 40 paramilitary CRPF personnel.

The NIA took up the investigation of the case on 10 February and arrested three more militant associates of this Infiltration-transportation module. Searches were conducted at several places in Kashmir valley and incriminating material including documents and digital devices were seized.

“Investigation revealed that apart from their unsuccessful attempt in January, this module had received a group of three Pakistani terrorists in December, 2019 after they infiltrated into India from the International Border in Samba sector and ferried them to south Kashmir,” the NIA spokesperson said.

He said the module was in touch with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad handlers and launch-pad commanders who used to send the location of freshly infiltrated militants and also share the code-words for receiving them to driver Sameer Dar on secure messaging apps.

“The other three arrested accused viz. Suhaib, Zahoor and Suhail were the over-ground workers (OGW’s) of JeM and provided safe shelter, logistics and communication back-up for the infiltration and transit of the Pakistani terrorists. These OGW’s also purchased ‘phirans’ (long gowns) for the infiltrated terrorists to make them look like Kashmiris and to help them hide their weapons,” he said.