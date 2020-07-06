NIA files chargesheet against Devinder Singh, 5 others

NIA files chargesheet against suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Devinder Singh, five others for spreading terror

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  Jul 06 2020, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 18:29 ist

The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a charge sheet against six people, including suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Devender Singh, for alleged terror activities in the country, officials said.

Besides Singh, the chargesheet also names banned Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu as well as the group’s alleged overground worker Irfan Shafi Mir and its member Rafi Ahmad Rather. The other two named are Tanveer Ahmad Wani, a trader, and Naveed Babu’s brother Syed Irfan Ahmad, officials said.

Singh, who was arrested in January this year, is alleged to have established contact with officials of the Pakistan High Commission through secure social media platforms, officials said.

