NIA, J&K Police raid home of Hizbul terrorist in Kishtwar

The NIA and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday raided the home of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz in connection with a terror support and funding case in Kishtwar district, officials said.
The raids were conducted by the police's Special Investigation Unit and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Riyaz's home in the district's Marwah area, they said.
The action was taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they said.
