NIA raids 12 locations in Jammu & Kashmir in terror conspiracy case

Since early 2017, the NIA has been continuously carrying out raids in Kashmir in connection with alleged terror funding

  • May 02 2023, 09:36 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 09:37 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

In an early morning swoop, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday carried out raids at 12 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with an alleged terror conspiracy case.

Reports said the searches are under way at Awantipora, Pulwama, and Anantnag in south Kashmir as well as Srinagar. Raids are also carried out in Jammu and Poonch districts.

"The searches are carried out against a network of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of different militant outfits in connection with the militancy case," an official said.

It was not immediately known whether any arrests were made during the raids. Since early 2017, the NIA has been continuously carrying out raids in Kashmir in connection with alleged terror funding, fidayeen (suicide) attack cases with the agency having arrested and questioned dozens of people in the last six years.

