NIA raids 15 locations across Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier on May 2 the NIA carried out raids at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a Pakistan-backed terrorist conspiracy case

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • May 09 2023, 14:37 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 14:37 ist
The NIA teams assisted by J&K police and paramilitary CPRF carried out raids at Srinagar, Shopian, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla and Anantnag districts in Kashmir and Poonch and Rajouri district of Jammu, reports said. Credit: PTI Photo

In continuation with its crackdown on separatists and militants, the National Investigation Agency on Tuesday conducted raids at 15 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in a Pakistan backed terror conspiracy case.

The NIA teams assisted by J&K police and paramilitary CRPF carried out raids at Srinagar, Shopian, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla and Anantnag districts in Kashmir and Poonch and Rajouri district of Jammu, reports said.

According to officials, the case registered in 2022 relates to hatching a conspiracy, both physical and in cyberspace and plans by proscribed terrorist organisations to execute violent militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms.

Also Read | PFI conspiracy case: NIA raids under way at six places in Tamil Nadu; 2 detained

Earlier on May 2 the NIA carried out raids at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a Pakistan-backed terrorist conspiracy case.

The searches were conducted at a total of 12 locations. While 11 of these locations were searched in Kashmir valley (eight in Pulwama district, one each in Kulgam, Anantnag and Budgam districts), one was conducted in border district Poonch.
 

