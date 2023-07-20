NIA raids at multiple locations in Kashmir

NIA raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in terror-related case

The raids were conducted in the Baramulla, Pulwama and Shopian districts of the Kashmir Valley.

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 20 2023, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 09:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at several places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.

The raids were conducted in the Baramulla, Pulwama and Shopian districts of the Kashmir valley, they said.

During the raids, the NIA sleuths were accompanied by the Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF personnel.

According to officials, the raids are a part of the federal agency's probe into a terror-related case.

National Investigation Agency
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
CRPF

