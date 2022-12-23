Terror funding: NIA raids multiple locations in J&K

NIA raids multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with terror funding case

The raids were being held in Kulgam and Pulwama districts in South Kashmir, some areas of North Kashmir and Jammu

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS,
  • Dec 23 2022, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 12:22 ist
The raids were carried out following the arrest of a man in Jammu. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday carried out raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in an alleged terror funding case.

Reports said the premier probe agency sleuths accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, carried out separate raids at least 17 locations in Anantnag, Kulgam and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir, northern Baramulla district and Jammu.

The raids were carried out following the arrest of a man in Jammu, sources said. Besides others, the raids were carried out at the residences of a retired police officer, a sarpanch, a government school teacher.

Also Read | Radicalised Islamists of Tablighi Jamaat killed Amravati pharmacist to avenge alleged dishonour of Prophet: NIA charge sheet

The NIA has been probing multiple cases involving terror funding in the Valley. It was not revealed to which among these cases the arrest and searches were related.

Since early 2017, the NIA has been continuously carrying out raids in Kashmir in connection with alleged terror funding, fidayeen (suicide) attack cases and the agency has arrested and questioned dozens of people in the last more than four years.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
NIA
Terror funding
National Investigation Agency

What's Brewing

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

 