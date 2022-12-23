NIA raids multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday carried out raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in an alleged terror funding case.

Reports said the premier probe agency sleuths accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, carried out separate raids at least 17 locations in Anantnag, Kulgam and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir, northern Baramulla district and Jammu.

The raids were carried out following the arrest of a man in Jammu, sources said. Besides others, the raids were carried out at the residences of a retired police officer, a sarpanch, a government school teacher.

The NIA has been probing multiple cases involving terror funding in the Valley. It was not revealed to which among these cases the arrest and searches were related.

Since early 2017, the NIA has been continuously carrying out raids in Kashmir in connection with alleged terror funding, fidayeen (suicide) attack cases and the agency has arrested and questioned dozens of people in the last more than four years.