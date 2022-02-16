NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in separate cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in a case pertaining to 'radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J&K by Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovery of an IED at Bhatindi in Jammu.

Reports said the premier probe agency sleuths accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, carried out separate raids at three locations in Kashmir in a case ((RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI).

“The case pertains to radicalising, motivating and recruiting of youth of J&K to effect violent activities in J&K and rest of India by Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani @ Abu Saad and Saifullah Sajid Jutt, Commanders of LeT/TRF. 04 persons have been arrested in the instant case so far,” a spokesperson of the NIA said.

In a separate case the NIA sleuths conducted searches in case of recovery of IED from Bhatindi area of Jammu in June last year.

“The NIA carried out searches at nine locations in Srinagar two each in Kupwara and Anantnag and one each in Pulwama, Bandipora, Kulgam and Baramulla districts (01 location) across the Kashmir Valley in NIA case RC-04/2021/NIA/JMU,” he said.

On June 27, hours after two explosives-laden drones crashed into the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Jammu airport, two people were arrested by J&K Police with an IED from the neighbouring Narwal area. The accused identified as Nadeem Ul Haq, Nadeem Ayub Rathar and Talib ur Rehman, according to the NIA probe, were under orders to carry out an IED blast at a major religious place of Jammu.

After investigation five accused persons have been arrested in the case, out of which three were charge-sheeted on December 22 last year, the spokesperson said and added that during the searches incriminating material and digital devices were seized from the premises of suspects in both the cases.

The NIA has raided dozens of places in J&K in the recent months to unearth the conspiracy.

