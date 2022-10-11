NIA raids multiple places in J&K in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including the residence of a renowned religious preacher, in an alleged terror funding case.

Reports said the premier probe agency sleuths accompanied by police and CRPF personnel carried out separate raids at Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region and Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar, Budgam and Bandipora districts of Kashmir.

An official said that among the people whose houses were raided by the NIA include renowned religious preacher and rector Darul-Ul-Uloom Raheemiyyah, Moulana Rehamtullah Qasmi and Samam Ahmad Lone, a professor at NIT Srinagar.

He said that the searches are being carried out in a case related to militancy funding.

Since early 2017, the NIA has been continuously carrying out raids in Kashmir in connection with alleged terror funding, fidayeen (suicide) attack cases and the agency has arrested and questioned dozens of people in the last more than four years.