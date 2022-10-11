NIA raids multiple places in J&K in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including the residence of a renowned religious preacher, in an alleged terror funding case.
Reports said the premier probe agency sleuths accompanied by police and CRPF personnel carried out separate raids at Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region and Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar, Budgam and Bandipora districts of Kashmir.
An official said that among the people whose houses were raided by the NIA include renowned religious preacher and rector Darul-Ul-Uloom Raheemiyyah, Moulana Rehamtullah Qasmi and Samam Ahmad Lone, a professor at NIT Srinagar.
He said that the searches are being carried out in a case related to militancy funding.
Since early 2017, the NIA has been continuously carrying out raids in Kashmir in connection with alleged terror funding, fidayeen (suicide) attack cases and the agency has arrested and questioned dozens of people in the last more than four years.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Jute to the rescue as world searches for reusable bags
DH Toon | Official language committee 'flogging'
Days after flood, Bengaluru braces for heavy rain again
Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?
Modi and Mulayam shared a unique relationship
UAE expects trade with India to cross $100 bn in 3 yrs
Lucknow woman becomes UK high commissioner for a day