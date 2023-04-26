NIA raids NGO linked to incarcerated Kashmiri rights activist in Budgam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at the office of an NGO linked to incarcerated Kashmiri human rights activist Khuram Parvaiz in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, in connection with a terror funding probe.

Reports said the NIA sleuths accompanied by J&K police and paramilitary CRPF conducted searches at the NGO office in Dandoosa area of Budgam. The office which belongs to Khurram has been closed for a long time.

“Some documents were seized during searches which were conducted in an NGO terror funding case,” an official said.

In March, the NIA had arrested Irfan Mehraj, a close associate of Khurram on charges of NGO ‘terror-funding’ case registered in October 2020. The NIA probe reveals involvement of some Valley based NGOs, trusts and societies in funding of terror related activities which is being probed in this case.

Khuram is the programme coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society and the chairperson of Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances. Rights activists have condemned the government’s move to arrest him.

He was arrested on November 22, 2021 for alleged anti-national activities, including collecting information on vital installations and deployment and movement of security forces, procuring secret official documents and passing the same to his Lashker-e-Toiba handlers through encrypted communication channels for monetary consideration.

He was charge-sheeted along with six others on May 13 last year. The NIA had alleged that the investigation revealed that the JKCCS was funding terror activities and had also been propagating a secessionist agenda in the Valley under the garb of the protection of human rights.

In May last year Khuram was named as one of the 100 most influential people of 2022 by the United States-based Time magazine.