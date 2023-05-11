NIA raids several locations in J&K amid terror probe

NIA raids several locations in J&K's Baramulla amid terror probe

Further details are awaited

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 11 2023, 13:46 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 13:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its investigation into a terror conspiracy case, officials said.

The raids were carried out at the residence of Abdul Khaliq Regoo at Kansipora, Javid Ahmad Dhobi at Syed Kareem and Shoaib Ahmad Choor at Sangri Colony in Baramulla district, the officials said.

Also Read | ‘Sarp Vinash type of operation needed to eradicate militancy in Rajuri-Poonch’

Further details are awaited.

The NIA on Wednesday attached properties belonging to three accused persons at various places in Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act following court orders.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
NIA
National Investigation Agency
Terrorism
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

AI: Neither artificial nor intelligent

AI: Neither artificial nor intelligent

Cop asks girl 'groped' in temple to tone down complaint

Cop asks girl 'groped' in temple to tone down complaint

 