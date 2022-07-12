NIA searches multiple locations in Udaipur in tailor murder case

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) Tuesday conducted searches at nine locations in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan in connection with the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal last month, officials said.

"During the searches conducted today at the premises of the accused and suspects in the case, digital devices (mobile phones, laptop and SIM cards) and other incriminating materials have been seized. Further investigations in the case are in progress," an NIA spokesperson said.

Lal (48) was hacked to death on June 27 by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam.

The NIA took over the case on June 29.