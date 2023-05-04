NIA searches under way in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday carried out searches at four places in Baramulla district looking for evidence of militant activities, officials said.

NIA searched four places in Old Town of Baramulla district, in north Kashmir, in a case related to militancy in the Union Territory, the officials said.

The NIA sleuths were accompanied by police and CRPF, they said.

The searches were going on till last reports came in, they said, adding further details were awaited.

On Tuesday, the NIA swooped in at 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its investigation in a Pakistan-backed terror conspiracy case.

Out of the 12 locations, 11 were in the Kashmir Valley -- eight in Pulwama district and one each in Kulgam, Anantnag, and Budgam districts -- and one was in Poonch district of Jammu re