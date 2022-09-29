NIA team sent to Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, likely to take over blast case

NIA team sent to Udhampur, may take over blast case

The team is likely to take charge of all the documents regarding the blast from the local police

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 29 2022, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 12:08 ist
Bomb diposal squad members inspect after a blast took place in a bus parked at a bus stand in Udhampur, Thursday morning, Sept. 29, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

The Udhampur blast case in which two persons suffered injuries, is likely to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Highly placed sources said that a team of elite NIA officials has been sent to Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

Two people were injured in a "mysterious blast" in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district late Wednesday evening.

Police said two people were injured in a mysterious blast in a parked bus in Domail Chowk.

"The two injured persons have been shifted to hospital. This is the second such blast in Udhampur during the last 24 hours," the police said.

As per reports, the bus was parked near a petrol pump and was empty at the time of explosion. The intensity of the blast was such that the roof of the bus got damaged, and the window panes of several nearby vehicles were also damaged.

A large number of police personnel and a bomb disposal squad reached the spot after receiving information about the blast.

An FIR has been lodged and investigation started in this incident, the police added.

Jammu and Kashmir
Udhampur
India News
NIA

