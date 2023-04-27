NIA to probe Bengal’s Ram Navami violence

NIA to probe Bengal’s Ram Navami violence

The court directed the state police to transfer all records and CCTV footage relating to the matter to the central government within two weeks

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Apr 27 2023, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 19:49 ist
WB's Howrah district was witness to massive violence during Ram Navami. Credit: PTI Photo

The Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, ordered an investigation into the recent Ram Navami celebration clashes by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). 

The court also directed the police (concerned) to hand over related material – FIRs, documents, materials seized, CCTV footage, etc – to the agency’s appropriate authority within two weeks. 

A bench of Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, gave the judgment.

Also Read: Uneasy situation in Bengal after Ram Navami violence

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in the state legislative assembly, and BJP MLA, had filed a writ petition seeking the court’s direction for investigation by the CBI, NIA. Three other petitions had also been filed with identical grievances.

Violent clashes had taken place around Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal’s Howrah (Shibpur), Hooghly (Rishra), and South Dinajpur (Dalkhola) districts in March. 

In Howrah, mobsters had put vehicles on fire, ransacked roadside shops, and stone-pelting had been observed. A BJP leader had blamed the local Trinamool affiliates, on the other hand, the Bengal chief minister had blamed the BJP’s affiliates. Besides Howrah, clashes were also reported at the other two locations – in Hooghly, and South Dinajpur.

“The Guardian of the Constitution instilled confidence in the  public once again by directing NIA India probe into the attacks and disturbances concerning the Ram Nabami processions in West Bengal,” Adhikari tweeted.

“The Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta has once again pointed out the mischief of the State Government in their attempt to suppress facts for avoiding investigation by the NIA. I welcome the historic decision of the Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta. Let your faith be bigger than your fear. ‘Jai Sri Ram’,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson hit out at the BJP, alleging that it is a ploy by the BJP to create communal tension first and then, pave the way for the NIA to take over. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Ram Navami
India News
Suvendu Adhikari
National Investigation Agency

Related videos

What's Brewing

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor

B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor

One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy

One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best

Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best

 