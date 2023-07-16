Nigerian woman held at IGI Airport with meth valued at over Rs 75 lakh

The Customs officials have arrested a Nigerian woman at the IGI Airport here for allegedly smuggling 1,511g meth valued at over Rs 75 lakh.
The woman concealed the meth in her body, which was retrieved through medical examination, an official said on Saturday.
A Customs official said that the accused was being held based on specific information.
She had arrived at IGI from Addis Ababa.
Also Read | DRI seizes 48 kg gold paste worth approx Rs 25 cr at Surat airport in Gujarat; 4 held
The official said that after the medical examination, 95 oval-shaped capsules were recovered which were concealed in her body.
This yielded recovery of a psychotropic substance that tested positive for methaqualone, weighing 1,511g having an international market value of Rs 75,55,000.
"In view of the above, it was clear that the said passenger has committed an offence punishable under Section 22, 23, and Section 29 of NDPS Act. Accordingly, the passenger has been placed under arrest under Section 43(b) of NDPS Act, while the said psychotropic substance suspected to be methaqualone has been seized along with concealing material under Section 43(a) of NDPS Act," said the official.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'
Delhi-Noida floods: Animals worth Rs 1 crore rescued
ISRO to conduct 1st abort mission for Gaganyaan in Aug
Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts
Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project
Indian origin CEOs proud of Chandrayaan-3 success
Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida
Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi