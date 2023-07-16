Nigerian woman held at IGI with meth worth over Rs 75L

Nigerian woman held at IGI Airport with meth valued at over Rs 75 lakh

The woman concealed the meth in her body, which was retrieved through medical examination.

New Delhi,
  Jul 16 2023
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 02:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Customs officials have arrested a Nigerian woman at the IGI Airport here for allegedly smuggling 1,511g meth valued at over Rs 75 lakh. 

The woman concealed the meth in her body, which was retrieved through medical examination, an official said on Saturday.

A Customs official said that the accused was being held based on specific information.

She had arrived at IGI from Addis Ababa.

Also Read | DRI seizes 48 kg gold paste worth approx Rs 25 cr at Surat airport in Gujarat; 4 held

The official said that after the medical examination, 95 oval-shaped capsules were recovered which were concealed in her body.

This yielded recovery of a psychotropic substance that tested positive for methaqualone, weighing 1,511g having an international market value of Rs 75,55,000.

"In view of the above, it was clear that the said passenger has committed an offence punishable under Section 22, 23, and Section 29 of NDPS Act. Accordingly, the passenger has been placed under arrest under Section 43(b) of NDPS Act, while the said psychotropic substance suspected to be methaqualone has been seized along with concealing material under Section 43(a) of NDPS Act," said the official.

