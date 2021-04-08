Night curfew imposed in Lucknow amid Covid surge

There will be exemption on ferrying essential items and there will be no ban on movement of goods vehicles

  Apr 08 2021
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 01:25 ist
Night curfew will be imposed under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation from Thursday till April 16, an official said, as the coronavirus cases continue to surge.

There will be exemption on ferrying essential items and there will be no ban on movement of goods vehicles, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said in a statement on Wednesday.

The night curfew, starting from April 8, will be from 9 pm to 6 am till April 16, Prakash said. "From 6 am to 9 pm, work will be done with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol."

The night curfew will be imposed in areas that come under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and not in the rural areas, the official said.

Government/semi-government personnel working in night shift and those engaged in essential services in the private sector will get exemption. People moving in the railway station, bus station and airport can move by showing their tickets, the official said.

