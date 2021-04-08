Night prohibition imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar

Night prohibition imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar till April 17

The restrictions will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 08 2021, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 16:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, a night restrictions havee been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts of Uttar Pradesh, both adjoining Delhi, according to official orders issued on Thursday.

The restrictions will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17 from Thursday night, but the movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services shall be exempted, the orders issued by the district magistrates of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar stated.

Read: Shot in the arm for Covaxin in Karnataka as more people queue up for jab

All government and private educational institutes (except medical, paramedical and nursing colleges), including coaching centres, shall be barred from holding physical classes till April 17 in the two districts.

However, all exams, including practicals, shall be held according to the schedule and are exempted from this order.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Noida
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Ghaziabad
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shrinking sea meadows store more carbon than forests

Shrinking sea meadows store more carbon than forests

Myanmar crisis sounds death knell for garment industry

Myanmar crisis sounds death knell for garment industry

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

India's worsening gender gap worrying

India's worsening gender gap worrying

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

 