Nihang members unlikely to leave Singhu protest site

Nihang members unlikely to leave Singhu protest site

The development comes after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, reportedly asked the Nihangs to leave the agitation site following the lynching of a Dalit labourer

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 28 2021, 02:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 02:50 ist
Nihang Sardars arrive for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Singhu border. Credit: PTI Photo

Members of the Sikhs' Nihang order, who are camping at Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border in support of farmers protesting the three Central agri laws, are unlikely to leave the site, sources said on Wednesday. 

A leader of the Nihangs said a Mahapanchayat of the religious order was held on Wednesday at Singhu and the decision of the mass meeting will be announced at a press conference on Thursday.

Also Read | Farmers going to Singhu to demand justice for Lakhbir allege lathicharge by police

"We are unlikely to leave the Singhu border. We are here to support farmers," a source, who attended the meeting, said.

The development comes after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the anti-farm laws protests, reportedly asked the Nihangs to leave the agitation site following the lynching of a Dalit labourer for allegedly desecrating a Sikh holy book.

The body of the labourer, Lakhbir Singh, 35, from Punjab's Taran Taran district, with a hand chopped off was found tied to an overturned police barricade at the farmers' protest site at the Singhu border on October 15.

Two members of the Nihang order was arrested and two more "surrendered" before Sonipat Police in connection with the lynching incident even as the victim's family questioned the attackers' claim that he committed sacrilege and demanded a high-level probe. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Singhu border
farmers
Nihang
Samyukta Kisan Morcha
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

US issues first passport with 'X' gender marker

US issues first passport with 'X' gender marker

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on October 31

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on October 31

There's still time to fix climate — about 11 years

There's still time to fix climate — about 11 years

Pegasus judgment to be landmark decision

Pegasus judgment to be landmark decision

These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club

These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club

Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use

Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use

Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?

Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?

Bearing fruit: Custard apples bring joy to Latur farmer

Bearing fruit: Custard apples bring joy to Latur farmer

Beauty salon a women's haven in Taliban's Kabul

Beauty salon a women's haven in Taliban's Kabul

'Nature's revenge': Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea

'Nature's revenge': Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea

 