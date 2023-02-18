Nikki Yadav murder accused Sahil's father arrested on charges of helping him in conspiracy

Delhi Police and Crime Branch have arrested five in the Nikki Yadav murder case, including the main accused Sahil Gehlot's father Virender Singh on charges of helping him in the conspiracy, ANI reported.
The probe has revealed that Sahil and Nikki got married in a temple in 2020. According to the police, Sahil's family was unhappy with their marriage and arranged another marriage for him and hid the fact that he is already married.
The Police have also recovered certificates related to Sahil's and Nikki's marriage.
According to police, Nikki Yadav was allegedly strangled to death by Sahil Gehlot, who stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery) in southwest Delhi and went off to marry another woman the same day.
More to follow...
