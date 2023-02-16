Nikki Yadav murder: NCW seeks report from Delhi Police

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report from Delhi police on the killing of a woman allegedly by her live-in partner in Delhi.

A 24-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner with a mobile phone cable in February 10 and hid her body in a refrigerator in his dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi.

According to police, the accused, Sahil Gehlot, married a woman the same day he killed his girlfriend, Nikki Yadav.

Sources from the National Commission for Women said the body has sought a report from the Delhi Police commissioner on the matter.

"How heartless a person can be? Not only he killed his live-in partner but got married to another girl the same day. What is the role of parents that we need to look into also have to work out on the mindset of families who think children are their properties," tweeted NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma.