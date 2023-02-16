Nikki Yadav murder: NCW seeks report from Delhi Police

Nikki Yadav murder: NCW seeks report from Delhi Police

According to police, the accused, Sahil Gehlot, married a woman the same day he killed his girlfriend, Nikki Yadav

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 16 2023, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 21:26 ist
Sahil Gehlot, accused of killing his live-in partner and stuffing her body into a fridge, following his arrest, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report from Delhi police on the killing of a woman allegedly by her live-in partner in Delhi.

A 24-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner with a mobile phone cable in February 10 and hid her body in a refrigerator in his dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi: Preliminary report suggests Nikki Yadav was strangled

According to police, the accused, Sahil Gehlot, married a woman the same day he killed his girlfriend, Nikki Yadav.

Sources from the National Commission for Women said the body has sought a report from the Delhi Police commissioner on the matter.

Also Read | Culprit should be hanged: Delhi murder victim Nikki Yadav's parents

"How heartless a person can be? Not only he killed his live-in partner but got married to another girl the same day. What is the role of parents that we need to look into also have to work out on the mindset of families who think children are their properties," tweeted NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Delhi
Crime
Crimes against women
India News
murder
NCW
National Commission for Women
Delhi Police

What's Brewing

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

12 African cheetahs to arrive from SA on Saturday

12 African cheetahs to arrive from SA on Saturday

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way

Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way

IIT making Covid jab with low risk of blood clotting

IIT making Covid jab with low risk of blood clotting

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

 