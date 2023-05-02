Nine hurt in bus accident in Himachal's Kangra

Nine hurt in bus accident in Himachal's Kangra

The nine injured passengers have been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Shahpur, police said

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • May 02 2023, 13:37 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 16:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nine passengers were injured when the state transport corporation bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Shahpur in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Teenager riding EV bike dies after being hit by car in Bengaluru

The accident occurred late on Monday after the Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus carrying about 50 passengers developed a technical fault, they added.

The nine injured passengers have been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Shahpur, the police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Himachal Pradesh
Road accident
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

Hollywood writers go on strike, halting production

Hollywood writers go on strike, halting production

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

 