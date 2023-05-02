Nine hurt in bus accident in Himachal's Kangra

Nine passengers were injured when the state transport corporation bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Shahpur in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred late on Monday after the Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus carrying about 50 passengers developed a technical fault, they added.
The nine injured passengers have been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Shahpur, the police said.
