Nine injured in twin blasts in Jammu ahead of Rhaul's arrival for Bharat Jodo Yatra

At least nine persons were injured in twin blasts in Narwal area on the outskirts of Jammu city on Saturday, police said.
The blasts were reported in yard number 7 of Transport Nagar in Narwal and the nature of the explosions is yet to be determined.
However, unconfirmed reports said improvised explosive devices (IEDs) fitted on cars were responsible for the explosions.
Also Read | Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
The condition of one out of nine injured is said to be critical while all of them have been admitted to a hospital, reports said. The area has been cordoned off and security has been enhanced following the blasts.
The explosions come amid heightened security for Congress leader Rajul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which entered Jammu on January 20.
The area where the explosions were reported is a hub of commercial activity and remains busy throughout the day with people owning vehicles of all types visiting the place for repairs and maintenance.
