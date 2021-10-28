Nine killed as bus falls into gorge in J&K

Nine killed, 15 injured as bus falls into gorge in J&K

  Oct 28 2021, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 15:32 ist
Credit: Twitter/@m_nazki

A mini bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, leaving nine passengers dead and 15 others injured, officials said.

The mini bus was carrying passengers to Thathri from Doda when the accident took place at Sui Gowrie area, they said.

The bus broke into pieces as it fell into the gorge.

While eight persons died on the spot, another person succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

Seven of the injured are being airlifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment while others are being taken to the GMC in Doda, they said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

"Learnt about tragic road accident near Thatri,#Doda. Just now spoke to D.C.Doda Sh Vikas Sharma", Singh said in tweet.

Whatever further assistance required will be provided, he said. 

