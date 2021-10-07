Nine killed in road accident in Barabanki

The bus carrying 70 passengers was going to Bahraich from Delhi when the accident took place

PTI
Barabanki
  Oct 07 2021
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 11:32 ist
A bus collided with a sand-laden truck near Baburi village in the district on Thursday, leaving nine people dead and 27 injured, police said.

The bus carrying 70 passengers was going to Bahraich from Delhi when the accident took place, Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Prasad, said, adding the accident took place when the bus driver tried to avoid hitting a stray cow.

The injured have been rushed to a trauma centre in Lucknow.

While condoling the loss of lives in the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Adityanath has asked the local administration to provide best possible medical care to the injured.

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
Road accident
India News

