Nine-year-old girl brutally murdered in Uttar Pradesh

Trigger Warning: Description of violence, reader discretion advised.

A nine-year-old girl was brutally murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district.

According to police sources, the abdomen of the minor had been cut open and her internal organs had been scattered in a wheat field near Madhavpur village in the district, where her body was found lying in a pool of blood on Saturday.

Police said that the girl had gone out to visit an 'urs' (a fair which is held on the occasion of the death anniversary of Sufi saints) with her uncle on Friday evening but did not return home.

The family members looked for her throughout the night but she was nowhere to be found. Some passers-by spotted the body of the girl in a wheat field a few hundred meters away from the village, sources said.

Sources quoting the girl's father said that she was breathing when found and also tried to reveal the name of the perpetrator but succumbed to her injuries before revealing the name.

Police said that the uncle who was last seen with the victim has been taken into custody and was being questioned.

Security personnel in strength had been deployed in the village and senior officials were camping there to prevent any possible law and order issue, sources said. Sources also said that rape was not confirmed during the preliminary autopsy of the body.