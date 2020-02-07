Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses Tihar jail authorities' plea seeking fresh date for execution of convicts

A Delhi court on Friday rejected a plea by the Tihar jail authorities to issue fresh death warrants against the death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana said the application was bereft of merits. The court took into consideration the Delhi High Court's order of February 5 by which the convicts were granted seven days time to exhaust their legal and constitutional remedies.

The Tihar jail authorities on Thursday moved the court for issuance of fresh death warrants. The court sought response from the four convicts and posted the plea for consideration on Friday.

Black warrants issued earlier twice for Janaury 22 and February 1 could not be executed in view of pendency of mercy plea. As of now, mercy pleas by Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay have been rejected by the President. Fourth convict Pawan has so far not file a plea for clemency.

All the four convicts were awarded the capital punishment in the brutal gang rape and murder of 23-year-old victim, given name of 'Nirbhaya', in a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012.