Nirbhaya convicts did not have breakfast before execution: Tihar official

Nirbhaya convicts didn't have breakfast: Tihar official

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 20 2020, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 15:08 ist
Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts, clockwise from top left, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta,Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh. They are scheduled to be hanged on Friday morning, March 20 , 2020. (PTI Photo)

Two Nirbhaya case convicts had dinner last night and none of the four had breakfast or a bath before their execution by hanging Friday morning, a Tihar Jail official said.

Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — convicted for the gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in 2012 — were hanged at 5.30 am.

The official said the four convicts did not bath or change their clothes.

"Vinay and Mukesh had their dinner properly on time. The meal comprised roti, dal, rice and sabzi. Akshay had tea in the evening but did not have dinner. All the four convicts did not have breakfast," the official said.

The four convicts showed no signs of anxiety since last evening, the official added.

Hours before the execution, Gupta had approached the Supreme Court to challenge the rejection of the second mercy petition by the president.

The court, in an unprecedented late-night hearing that began at 2.30 am and lasted an hour, dismissed his plea, paving the way for the execution.

It also refused to pass any direction allowing Gupta and Akshay Singh meet their family members before they were sent to the gallows. 

