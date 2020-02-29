Nirbhaya convicts move court for suspension of execution

Just days before the execution, a Nirbhaya case convict, Akshay Kumar Singh again filed a mercy petition with the President for commutation of death sentence into life term.

Singh along with Pawan Gupta also filed a plea before a Delhi court for suspension of hanging in view of the pendency of mercy as well as a curative petition filed by them respectively.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana issued notice to Tihar Jail authorities on the plea of Singh, directing them to file their response by March 2.

In his plea moved through his lawyer, Singh claimed that he has filed a fresh mercy petition before the President of India, which is pending.

Advocate A P Singh, appearing for Singh, said that his earlier mercy petition that was dismissed by the President did not have complete facts.

Gupta, in his plea, contended that his curative petition has been pending in the Supreme Court.

In his mercy plea to the President, Akshay said, “his life is dependent on your compassion. What happened to the woman (23-year-old victim) seven years ago is unforgivable...his entire family-- including wife and children – who are innocent, would suffer due to his execution.” His earlier plea for clemency was rejected by the President.