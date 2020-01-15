Nirbhaya convicts on 'suicide watch' in Tihar jail

With their scheduled execution just a week away, the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case are kept by the Tihar Jail authorities on a 'suicide watch', even as they have been asked to intimate the day on which they wish to meet their families for the last time.

The momentum for the execution gathered pace after the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a curative petition filed two convicts, even as one of them -- Mukesh Singh -- approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the death warrant issued by a local court and approached President Ram Nath Kovind with a mercy plea.

A court had, earlier this month, issued a death warrant against Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta, who were convicted in the gangrape of a 23-year-old paramedic in a moving bus in south Delhi on 16 December, 2012.

One of the convicts, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail while a minor served three years in a juvenile home and was released later.

Prison officials said they are keeping a close watch on the convicts who are lodged in an isolation ward and doctors are monitoring them throughout the day. "We have kept them on a suicide watch," a senior official said.

As the Supreme Court rejected the curative petition, jail officials have also conveyed to them to indicate a date before January 20 to meet their families for the last time.

Readying for the execution, the jail officials had conducted a dummy execution on Monday and it will be repeated on January 21 evening, hours before the actual carrying out of death sentence the next day at 7 am.

The police have already contacted Pawan Jallad, a hangman from the Meerut Jail, who will reach the jail on January 20. Per execution, Jallad will be paid Rs Rs 15,000, amid reports indicating that he has demanded more money as remuneration.

In his petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the death warrant, Mukesh had also sought that he be given a 14-day notice about the date of execution if his mercy plea is rejected.

Jail officials said the convicts' families were allowed to meet them twice a week. While there are regular visitors for Mukesh, Pawan and Vinay, Akshay's wife has not met him after November though they speak over the phone regularly.

They said the convicts have shown tension and among them, Vinay is more depressed than others. Vinay is also not eating regularly while others are showing signs of calmness