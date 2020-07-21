Nitish Kumar condoles Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon's death

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday condoled the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, saying his death has caused an "irreparable loss to the society".

Tandon, 85, died at a hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday morning. He had served as Bihar Governor for about a year between August 2018 and July 2019.

In his condolence message, Kumar said that Tandon was a popular leader, efficient administrator and a renowned educationist, an official release said.

He prayed to almighty to grant strength and courage to the bereaved family members, it said.