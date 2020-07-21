Nitish Kumar condoles former Bihar Guv Tandon's death

Nitish Kumar condoles Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon's death

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 21 2020, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 17:21 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday condoled the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, saying his death has caused an "irreparable loss to the society".

Tandon, 85, died at a hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday morning. He had served as Bihar Governor for about a year between August 2018 and July 2019.

In his condolence message, Kumar said that Tandon was a popular leader, efficient administrator and a renowned educationist, an official release said.

He prayed to almighty to grant strength and courage to the bereaved family members, it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nitish Kumar
Lalji Tandon
Lucknow
Bihar
Madhya Pradesh
Nitish Kumar

What's Brewing

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

 