Nitish Kumar leads human chain in Bihar

Lakhs of people in Bihar, braving the inclement weather, on Sunday joined hands to form a human chain as part of the Nitish Kumar’s flagship programme Jal-Jeewan-Hariyali- aimed at environment conservation. The human chain was also part of the campaign against social issues like child marriage, dowry and consumption of alcohol.

Chief Minister Nitish, flanked by his deputy Sushil Modi and Assembly Speaker Vijay Choudhary, stood at Gandhi Maidan holding hands with other dignitaries. The participants formed a human chain resembling a map of Bihar.

According to official sources, over four crore people in different parts of the State formed human chain which was estimated to be around 16,351 km long, although the Opposition questioned the figures and the rationale behind organising such events.

“It’s an unparallel show of people’s support to the government initiative to protect the environment and fight ecological changes,” said Nitish soon after the event.

Sources said representatives of Limca Book of Records and Guinness Book of World Records also attended the event and conducted aerial photography through helicopters and drones in different districts for documentation purpose.

This was the third human chain in the State since 2017. The first one was formed to champion prohibition after Bihar was declared dry State in April 2016. The second human chain was formed in 2018 to canvass against dowry and child marriage.