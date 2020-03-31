Nizamuddin gathering amid coronavirus scare was irresponsible: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal calls Nizamuddin gathering 'irresponsible'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Mar 31 2020, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 20:13 ist
Arvind Kejriwal file photo (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal expressed deep discontent at the religious gathering at a mosque in Nizamuddin area at a time when the country is facing coronavirus pandemic.

Calling the act as “irresponsible”, Kejriwal appealed to religious leaders to refrain from such activities as it may end cause disastrous results.

“It was a highly irresponsible act. People are dying and at this time, when all religious places are deserted, they committed such a serious violation. I appeal to all religious leaders, whatever be one’s religion, one’s life is most precious,” Kejriwal reportedly said during a press conference.

