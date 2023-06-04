No accountability: Kapil Sibal slams government over Odisha rail tragedy

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday attacked the government over the railway tragedy in Odisha, and said one minister cannot deal with large ministries such as Railways as well as Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, as was being done by Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The accident involving two passenger trains and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district killed at least 288 people and injured more than 1100, in one of the worst railway tragedies in the country.
In a tweet, Sibal said, "Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for IT and Electronics, Minister for Railways. No Railway Budget. No Accountability. One minister cannot deal with such large ministries. Bullet Trains. Vande Bharat. Serve the extraordinary, let down the ordinary! Recipe for disaster !"
Ashwani Vaishnav
Minister for IT and Electronics
Minister for Railways
No Railway Budget
No Accountability
One minister cannot deal with such large ministries
Bullet Trains
Vande Bharat
Serve the extraordinary
Let down the ordinary!
Recipe for disaster !
— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 4, 2023
Also Read | Toll in Odisha train tragedy rises to 288, rescue operations complete
"Tragedies –Total derailments; 257(2017-18); 526 (2018-19) ; 399 (2019-20)...Reasons (CAG): 1)Maintenance of track (167); 2)Deviation of track parameters(149); 3)Bad driving(144). For the Rs.1 lakh cr. allocated 2017-22) for safety, Railways failed to deposit even Rs. 5000 cr each year!" he claimed in another tweet.
Tragedies
Total derailments ;
257(2017-18)
526(2018-19)
399(2019-20)..
Reasons(CAG) :
1)Maintenance of track(167)
2)Deviation of track parameters(149)
3)Bad driving(144)
For the ₹1 lakh cr. allocated2017-22) for Safety
Railways failed to deposit even ₹5000 cr each year !
— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 4, 2023
Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.
He recently floated the non-electoral platform 'Insaaf', aimed at fighting injustice.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat
The ‘other’ Maldives
3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece
India's Oval-sized hurdle
Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'
Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy
Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani
Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history
Autos are a window to urban disorder
‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on