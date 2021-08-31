No action taken over obscene video, woman kills herself

No action taken over obscene video: UP woman kills herself, SHO removed

She had reported that the police were not taking any action against her husband on her compliant

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Aug 31 2021, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 11:46 ist
Police had also said the accused divorced his wife by pronouncing triple talaq three months ago. Credit: iStock Photo

A station house officer here has been withdrawn from filed duty over alleged inaction on a woman's complaint against her husband for circulating an obscene video of her on social media, officials said Tuesday.

Bhopa police station SHO Deepak Chaturvedi has been set to line and Subhash Babu appointed in his place, they said.

The 25-year-old woman, who was divorced three months ago through triple talaq, committed suicide on August 28 after her husband reportedly circulated an obscene video of her on social media, police had said on Sunday.

Before she took the extreme step, she had reported that the police were not taking any action against her husband on her compliant.

Deepak Chaturvedi had said Sunday, when he was still the SHO, the couple got married four years ago and had an 18-month-old son.

Police had also said the accused divorced his wife by pronouncing triple talaq three months ago following which she moved in with her parents in Kishanpur village along with the child, they said.

In a police complaint lodged on August 18, the woman accused her husband of giving instant triple talaq and forcibly taking away their son from her.

While the police were investigating the matter, an obscene video of the woman was circulated on social media by her husband, they said, adding the woman ended her life by consuming poison.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Muzzafarnagar
Suicide
Sexual Violence
Cyber crime
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

DH Toon | 'Break farmers' heads for PM's Sabka Prayas?'

DH Toon | 'Break farmers' heads for PM's Sabka Prayas?'

Excited fans return to US Open but confront long lines

Excited fans return to US Open but confront long lines

India cross their best medal haul at Paralympics

India cross their best medal haul at Paralympics

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

70% of Kaziranga flooded; travel advisory to vehicles

70% of Kaziranga flooded; travel advisory to vehicles

 