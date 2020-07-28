No arrangement here: Man pleads to be shifted from UP Covid-19 hospital in viral video, hours before death

A disturbing video in which a man pleads to be shifted from a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh, prepared barely a few hours before his death, went viral on the social media on Tuesday.

The man, who was on oxygen support, appeared to be gasping for breath as he narrated his plight from the hospital bed at the government medical college at Jhansi. He pleaded that he be shifted elsewhere as there was "no arrangement" there.

He claimed in the video that there was no water in the hospital, and there was no arrangement—only negligence. Sources said the man who made the video died in the hospital on Monday evening.

On Monday, an infected patient escaped from a Covid-19 hospital in Prayagraj allegedly after his pleas to improve the services fell on deaf ears. The man was found dead in the evening in the bushes near the hospital.

Another disturbing video showing a kid mopping the floors at a government hospital in UP's Deoria district went viral. District officials said they would probe the video.

Several other videos showing the pathetic conditions of the Covid-19 hospitals in the state have been circulated on social media. The officials have always assured of looking into them and taking necessary measures. However, things seem to have remained the same.