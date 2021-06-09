No bad intention in circular against Malayalam, says Delhi hospital

Delhi-based GB Pant Institute on Wednesdy issued a clarification on the controversial 'no Malayalam' circular, saying there was no bad intent behind the move.
"Circular was issued in a positive sense & there was no bad intention against Malayali-speaking staff. Circular was misinterpreted about its true sense & I didn't get a chance to explain. If any staff's feeling got hurt, I apologise," Medical Superintendent of GB Pant Institute Delhi said, as reported by ANI.
The circular, which was issued as "maximum patients and colleagues do not know this language and feel helpless causing a lot of inconvenience", was withdrawn on Sunday.
