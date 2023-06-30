No black dresses, compulsory attendance: DU rolls out the red carpet for PM Modi

No black dresses, compulsory attendance, suspension of classes between 10 am to 12 pm are among the guidelines issued by some Delhi University colleges for the live telecast of the varsity's centenary celebrations to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the Delhi University's (DU) centenary celebrations as the chief guest on June 30.

Hindu College, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College and Zakir Husain Delhi College have made it compulsory for students and faculty to attend the live telecast of the event.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, Hindu College teacher-in-charge Meenu Srivastava laid out seven-point guidelines mentioning that students will be given five attendances for participating in the live streaming.

“The presence of all students is mandatory during the live streaming of the event. The entry to college should be done by the beginning of the first period, that is, 8:50 am to 9 am in order to avoid any traffic diversion or disruptions later in the DU campus,” the guidelines read.

“You need to carry your I-card. No black dress is to be worn that day. Students attendance is mandatory and they will be given five attendances for attending the live streaming and it will be submitted to the college,” they said.

Asked about this notice, Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava said the administration has not issued any such notice.

“It appears there is some misrepresentation. (This notice has) not (been) issued by the college. I have no idea,” she told PTI. However, she did not deny that the notice is not genuine.

“I have mailed to students and all faculty informing them about the live telecast and urged them to attend it. There is no attendance compulsion,” Srivastava added.

In a notice, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College said, “On this occasion, all teachers with their students and non-teaching staff must attend the live web telecast programme in the college."

It said a detailed report will be submitted to the university.

“As per the directions of the University of Delhi, all staff members other than the newly appointed teachers who are physically present at the multipurpose hall, University of Delhi, are mandatorily required to remain present in the college library to view the valedictory function of the centenary celebrations,” the Zakir Hussain Delhi College said in its order.

PTI reached out to principals of several other colleges of the varsity. They, however, maintained that they have only “requested” the students and faculty to attend the event and that there is no attendance for the same.

The Delhi University administration also clarified that they have not made attendance compulsory, adding the live telecast is being arranged so that those who cannot make it to the event can watch the same.

Registrar Vikas Gupta said the varsity has not issued any order about compulsory attendance.

“We have informed the colleges that we are doing a live telecast of the event as all students cannot attend it. The colleges have made the arrangements. We have not made attendance mandatory,” he told PTI.

Meanwhile, Ramjas College, Miranda House and Kirorimal College also maintained that they have not made attendance compulsory, but have urged students, teaching and non-teaching staff to attend the event.

Dyal Singh College said, “Our college shall be telecasting the said event live and all students and teachers are therefore requested to be present in College on 30.06.2023."

Miranda House principal B Nanda, Ramjas College principal Manoj Kumar Khanna and Kirorimal College principal Dinesh Khattar also confirmed that attendance is not compulsory for the prime minister's event.

“We had informed the university that several students and teachers are interested in attending the event, and that is why they told us that a live telecast would be done. The students themselves are very keen. We have not made it compulsory for anyone,” Nanda said.