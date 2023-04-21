Eid: No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan

No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday due to Eid

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 21 2023, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 21:39 ist
Rashtrapati Bhavan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

There will be no change of guard ceremony on April 22 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as it is a gazetted holiday on account of Eid, an official statement said on Friday.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony will not be held this Saturday (April 22, 2023) at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to gazetted holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr," said the statement issued by the President's office.

India News
Droupadi Murmu
Rashtrapati Bhavan
Eid

