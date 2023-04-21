No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday due to Eid

There will be no change of guard ceremony on April 22 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as it is a gazetted holiday on account of Eid, an official statement said on Friday.
The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.
"The change of guard ceremony will not be held this Saturday (April 22, 2023) at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to gazetted holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr," said the statement issued by the President's office.
