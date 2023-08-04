No change of guard ceremony on August 5, 12: Rashtrapati Bhavan

There will be no change of guard ceremony on August 5 and 12 due to rehearsals of the Independence Day ceremony, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Friday.
The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.
"The Change of Guard ceremony will not take place on August 5 and August 12, 2023, due to rehearsals of Independence Day ceremony," it said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
TikTok unveils new measures ahead of EU's DSA
How many scary asteroids go past Earth every year?
KJo's 'Kill' premiering at Toronto film festival
Sania-Shoaib divorce subject of speculation again
Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with puppy from Goa
Missing hiss, absent croaks: Monsoon in K'taka forests
Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row
The face of Israel’s protests is a particle physicist
Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi