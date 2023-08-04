No change of guard ceremony on Aug 5,12: Prez House

No change of guard ceremony on August 5, 12: Rashtrapati Bhavan

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 04 2023, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 16:51 ist
Rashtrapati Bhavan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

There will be no change of guard ceremony on August 5 and 12 due to rehearsals of the Independence Day ceremony, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Friday.

"The Change of Guard ceremony will not take place on August 5 and August 12, 2023, due to rehearsals of Independence Day ceremony," it said.

India News
rashtrapati bhawan
Independence Day

