No condoms in first-aid kit? Delhi cab drivers pay fine

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 23 2019, 11:34am ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2019, 11:41am ist
Cab drivers in Delhi claim that they are penalised by the police for not carrying condoms in their first-aid kit and that they were unaware of the reason behind getting challans for not carrying one.

 "We have never asked reasons but we get challans if found without condoms in first-aid kits," a few cab drivers told ANI.

Interestingly, even the traffic police laugh it out when asked about the reason behind carrying condoms. 

Besides using a condom for safe sex, cabbies in the capital have discovered new uses of condoms. Cab drivers told ANI, "If a pressure pipe in car bursts, a condom can stop leakage for some time. If it rains, it can cover shoes. It can be tourniquet in case of an injury."

 

 

On the other hand, the Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hasan denied these allegations, a private news channel reported.

According to the guidelines of The Motor Vehicles Act (1993), it is necessary for the cab drivers in the country to carry a medical kit. However, it is not mandatory to keep condoms in their first aid.  

