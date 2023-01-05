'No criminality found against Zubair', police tells HC

'No criminality found against Zubair', HC asks Delhi Police to place charge sheet on record

The court, however, asked the police to place on record the chargesheet filed in the case

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 05 2023, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 21:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

The Delhi police on Thursday told the High Court it has found no criminality against fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for allegedly threatening and torturing a minor on social media and his name has not been included in the charge sheet.

The court, however, asked the police to place on record the charge sheet filed in the case.

Taking up a plea by Zubair for quashing the case, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said, "Before proceeding further, let a copy of the charge sheet be filed before the next date of hearing." 

The court also asked police to give a copy of the charge sheet to Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj, who is representing complainant National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in the matter.

The law officer said he would take further instructions.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on March 2.

In May, 2022, the Delhi police has filed a status report saying Zubair's 2020 tweet does not constitute a cognisable offence.

The NCPCR had claimed the police were acting casually and taking incorrect stand in the FIR lodged in 2020.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
Mohammad Zubair

What's Brewing

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka let advantage slip

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka let advantage slip

Turning cancer cells to cancer killers, vaccines: Study

Turning cancer cells to cancer killers, vaccines: Study

Redmi Note 12 5G review: It's just good

Redmi Note 12 5G review: It's just good

What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League football?

What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League football?

Delhi shivers at 3°C, logs season's coldest temperature

Delhi shivers at 3°C, logs season's coldest temperature

 