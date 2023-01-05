'No criminality found against Zubair', HC asks Delhi Police to place charge sheet on record

The Delhi police on Thursday told the High Court it has found no criminality against fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for allegedly threatening and torturing a minor on social media and his name has not been included in the charge sheet.

The court, however, asked the police to place on record the charge sheet filed in the case.

Taking up a plea by Zubair for quashing the case, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said, "Before proceeding further, let a copy of the charge sheet be filed before the next date of hearing."

The court also asked police to give a copy of the charge sheet to Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj, who is representing complainant National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in the matter.

The law officer said he would take further instructions.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on March 2.

In May, 2022, the Delhi police has filed a status report saying Zubair's 2020 tweet does not constitute a cognisable offence.

The NCPCR had claimed the police were acting casually and taking incorrect stand in the FIR lodged in 2020.